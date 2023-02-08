JONESBORO — A 48-year-old homeless man was arrested Monday morning after police said he failed to register.
The suspect was arrested in the 3100 block of Apache Drive after failing to comply with reporting requirements.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. High around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Windy. Showers and a thunderstorm or two this evening will give way to some clearing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 3:33 am
JONESBORO — A 48-year-old homeless man was arrested Monday morning after police said he failed to register.
The suspect was arrested in the 3100 block of Apache Drive after failing to comply with reporting requirements.
In a separate report, a 56-year-old inmate at the Craighead County Detention Center was victimized by a burglar Monday afternoon. A 42-year-old woman said someone broke into Grace Racicot’s residence on Race Street and stole an unknown amount of jewelry and caused $100 in damage. Racicot is facing charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.
In other JPD reports:
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Monday morning that someone stole a nail gun from his vehicle in the 500 block of Paragould Drive. The value of the nail gun is listed at $200.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone used her credit card or account number from the 800 block of Sweetheart Lane to make purchases. The total amount charged was $1,715.68.
A 68-year-old Lake City man reported to Jonesboro police on Monday morning that someone forged one of his check for $375 at Centennial Bank, 2901 E. Highland Drive.
A 59-year-old Lepanto woman told police someone broke into an unoccupied residence in the 3100 block of Rhonda Drive and stole items. Taken were a drum set valued at $500, a washer and dryer valued at $500 each and Razorback clothing valued at $300.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone entered a residence in the 800 block of Sweetheart Lane and stole several items. Taken were $800 in change, a $300 television, a $150 iPhone and two phones worth $50 each.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone entered her residence in the 400 block of Word Avenue and stole items. Taken were $300 in cash and an iPad valued at $600.
Police arrested a 42-year-old Jonesboro man Monday night after a 44-year-old Jonesboro woman said he stole her vehicle in the 400 block of Melrose Street. The suspect is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery, kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member, two counts of criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fleeing, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that a toolbox and tools were stolen from his vehicle in the 1100 block of Belwood Court. The total value of the items is $330.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.