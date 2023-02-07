JONESBORO — A former resident of Alabama was charged Monday with several felonies after an altercation with a woman Friday in the 700 block of South Gee Street.

District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Jeffrey Scott Boyd, 38, of the 400 block of South Gee Street with felony second-degree domestic battery, first-degree terroristic threatening, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and fictitious tags.