JONESBORO — A former resident of Alabama was charged Monday with several felonies after an altercation with a woman Friday in the 700 block of South Gee Street.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Jeffrey Scott Boyd, 38, of the 400 block of South Gee Street with felony second-degree domestic battery, first-degree terroristic threatening, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and fictitious tags.
Detective Austin Morgan, in a probable cause affidavit said Boyd struck his girlfriend with a windshield wiper blade repeatedly and threatened to kill her.
Morgan told a member of the prosecutor’s office that Boyd had prior crimes including beating a woman with a tire iron and other violent actions.
Fowler ordered Boyd be held on a $75,000 bond, issued a no-contact order and ordered Boyd to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Jodarrius Dority, 23, of Jonesboro, with five counts of violating a no-contact order; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Laura Cleveland, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt; $75.000 bond.
Justin Crouch, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Brandi Hornbarger, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Todd Willbanks, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Gary Evans, 66, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery on a household or family member; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Zachary Hutchison, 33, of Bono, with residential burglary and criminal attempt; $75,000 bond.
Alexander Read, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Michael Giddings, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $75,000.
Timothy Freeman, 42, of Harrisburg, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Kyle Salamone, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond due to be in federal custody.
Randy Western, 64, of Newport, probation violation; $7,500 bond.
