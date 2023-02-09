JONESBORO — A Jonesboro police officer and a St. Bernards Medical Center nurse were injured Wednesday morning while attempting to treat a patient, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Officer Will Tate, 41, suffered an elbow blow to the head while nurse Liz Kinder, 32, suffered a scratch to her right elbow, according to the report.
Scott Landon Pitts, 41, of the 5700 block of Dawson Lane, Harrisburg, became combative while being treated in the Emergency Room, 225 E. Jackson Ave.
Tate was requested to help with Pitts, who has a violent history at the hospital, according to Sally Smith public information specialist with the JPD. She said Pitts was refusing to comply with nurses who were trying to take care of him and began yelling and cursing at the staff.
Neither of the injuries are considered serious.
Pitts is being held on suspicion of third-degree battery.
A 60-year-old Trumann woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone stole her wallet from her purse while she was shopping at Kroger, 1725 S. Caraway Road. The thief racked up charges for $8,475 on the woman’s credit cards.
A 17-year-old boy said Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Lane and stole $150 in cash.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro resident was scammed out of $4,000 Tuesday afternoon, police said. The woman lives in the 1000 block of Lakecrest Drive.
The property manager at the former Ed’s Catfish, 5323 E. Nettleton Ave., told police Tuesday morning that someone broke into a cooler at the facility and stole copper tubing and metal shelves totaling $400.
A police officer conducted a pedestrian stop Wednesday morning at the intersection of Melrose Street and Word Cove. One man is being held on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver. The other man is being held on a felony warrant.
