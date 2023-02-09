HARRISBURG — A Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy was fired Tuesday following an incident at his residence on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputy William Jason Thomas was arrested Monday night after a caller told the sheriff’s office that Thomas was “very drunk” and attempting to have sex with a woman.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder made the decision to terminate Thomas’ employment.
Sgt. Dillion Pigue arrived at the residence at about 6:46 p.m. about a physical altercation between two adults.
Pigue said a female answered the door and he had her come outside to explain what happened.
She said “Jason was very drunk, and they went to the bedroom to ‘do some adult things’ and he just started getting loud.
“... She advised that she and Jason had gone to the bedroom and that Jason got naked and wanted to have sex. (Redacted) stated that Jason was adamant about this, and wanted her to take her clothes off. Once (redacted) had taken the clothes off the lower portion of her body, Mr. Thomas began to want to ‘wrestle’ and placed her in a leg lock. She stated that at first, they both laughed about the incident, but once she asked Jason to stop, he started squeezing with his legs harder.”
At this time someone entered the room, saw what was happening and called the police, the report said.
Pigue noted there were no marks or bruising on any of the bodies.
The victim told deputies that “she did not want Mr. Thomas to lose his job” and that she was not afraid of him.
Thomas was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center since he was a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy.
On Tuesday, District Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to charge Thomas with second-degree domestic battery on a family or household member and had him released on his own recognizance. Thomas’ next court date is Feb. 27 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.
An employee at the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas had worked at the department for about two months. He previously worked for the Trumann Police Department, according to published reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.