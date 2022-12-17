JONESBORO — Am 18-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Friday morning in connection to Sunday’s shooting of Jaylon Selvy at the Exxon station at the corner of East Nettleton Avenue and South Caraway Road according to Sally Smith, Jonesboro police public information specialist.
Tyrone Jackson, of the 3300 block of Race Street, was arrested after his mother picked him up from The Med in Memphis, where he was treated for injuries he suffered after he crashed a car in Cross County on Monday after fleeing from police, Cross County Sheriff David West said Friday.
Jackson is being held on suspicion of first-degree battery and aggravated robbery in the Jonesboro shooting.
An initial police report listed the two suspects as 18-year-old men.
Selvy, 21, was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center following the shooting.
He was released from the hospital earlier this week, Smith said.
Jackson’s mother is being considered to be charged with hindering apprehension because she knew her son was wanted by Jonesboro police in connection with the Sunday shooting.
On Monday morning, law enforcement in Cross County attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Devin Boren, 18. Boren eventually pulled his vehicle over, jumped out and began running. Jackson, a passenger in the vehicle, jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off, West said.
Jackson wrecked the vehicle near the intersection of Arkansas 1 and U.S. 64 in downtown Wynne, West said.
Boren was arrested and is being held in the Cross County Detention Center on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding more than 15 mph, failure to obey a stop sign and driving to the left of center.
Jonesboro police believe Boren was the second man involved in the Exxon incident, Smith said.
Jackson, who is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center, also faces charges in Cross County.
