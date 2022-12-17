JONESBORO — Am 18-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Friday morning in connection to Sunday’s shooting of Jaylon Selvy at the Exxon station at the corner of East Nettleton Avenue and South Caraway Road according to Sally Smith, Jonesboro police public information specialist.

Tyrone Jackson, of the 3300 block of Race Street, was arrested after his mother picked him up from The Med in Memphis, where he was treated for injuries he suffered after he crashed a car in Cross County on Monday after fleeing from police, Cross County Sheriff David West said Friday.