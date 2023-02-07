JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society keeps busy not only adopting out dogs and cats, but also helping pets in need, according to Lisa Trevathan, a staff member at the NEAHS.
The society currently helps 125-150 families feed their pets and rely on donations of pet food from the public to meet its ends.
The society has 46 dogs and 16 cats up for adoption. Animals are spayed or neutered before being allowed for adoption. The pay for services the society provides is based on the adoptees’ incomes.
“Applicants have to fill out an application form on our website, NEAHS.org,” Trevathan said.
She said that way the society can schedule applicants and not be overrun at one time, which tends to stress out the animals, she said.
The facility, which is located at 6111 E. Highland Drive, is open by appointment only through its website.
In addition to pet food, other donations needed by the society include liquid blue Dawn dishwashing detergent, liquid laundry detergent and Odoban cleaner.
NEAHS Director Hillary Starnes said the society is funded through private donations for the most part, with an occasional state or federal grant finding its way through.
The society employs eight full-time workers and two part-timers. Starnes said NEAHS generally has one or two volunteers donate their time each day.
