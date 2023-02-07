NEAHS

Lisa Trevathan with the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society plays with Konan, a mixed-breed Husky, on Monday at the society, 6111 E. Highland Drive.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society keeps busy not only adopting out dogs and cats, but also helping pets in need, according to Lisa Trevathan, a staff member at the NEAHS.

The society currently helps 125-150 families feed their pets and rely on donations of pet food from the public to meet its ends.