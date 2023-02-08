JONESBORO — A 39-year-old motorist struck a utility pole which landed on top of a gas main Monday night at about 7:30 p.m. forcing the evacuation of an area of town, according to a Jonesboro spokeswoman.

The accident, which occurred in front of Hytrol, 4814 E. Highland Drive, shut down traffic in the area until early Tuesday morning, according to Sally Smith, chief information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.