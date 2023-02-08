JONESBORO — A 39-year-old motorist struck a utility pole which landed on top of a gas main Monday night at about 7:30 p.m. forcing the evacuation of an area of town, according to a Jonesboro spokeswoman.
The accident, which occurred in front of Hytrol, 4814 E. Highland Drive, shut down traffic in the area until early Tuesday morning, according to Sally Smith, chief information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
Residents of the 4000-5000 blocks of East Highland Drive were forced to evacuate.
Derek Cates, of Circle Drive in Jonesboro, the driver of the 2000 Toyota Camry which hit the utility pole, was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not available on Tuesday, Smith said.
The gas main in owned by Summit Utilities, Smith said.
Members of the Jonesboro Police and Jonesboro Fire departments responded to the scene, she said.
Traffic lanes were shut down on East Highland Drive, and motorists were advised to find an alternate route.
Damage to the gas main is estimated at $50,000, according to a police report. The City Water & Light utility pole’s damage is $2,000 and an iPhone belonging to CWL is listed at $200. A $50 mailbox was also destroyed, the report says.
The Camry was towed by KEG Towing of Jonesboro.
