BROOKLAND — A Trumann man and a Paragould man were arrested just after midnight Tuesday morning after they were found stuck on top of a gravestone at Pine Log Cemetery, according to a Craighead County Sheriff’s Office report.
Cody Cox, 32, of the 300 block of Samantha, Trumann, and Joe Long, 53, of the 100 block of Greene 759 Road, Paragould, are being held on suspicion of destruction or removal of cemetery or grave marker and public intoxication, according to the report.
Deputy Allen Drum wrote in his report that on Monday at around 11 p.m. “Dispatch received a call in regards to a truck driving hazardously and tearing up gravestones in the Pine Log Cemetery on Craighead 762. Upon arrival two trucks were located on the west side of the structure in the cemetery. One had become stuck in the ice and mud after driving over a gravestone, while the other was attempting to pull the first truck out of the mud.
“Two male occupants were determined to be driving the stuck truck, Cody Cox (W/M) and Joe Long (W/M). The two were obviously very intoxicated and had several open containers inside of the vehicle including open beer, and open Crown Royal whiskey.
“After viewing the damages to the cemetery and the gravestone, the men were asked who had been driving and neither man would state who was in physical control of the vehicle. Therefore, both men were placed under arrest for destruction or removal of a gravestone marker.
“The white male and white female who were operating the other vehicle had not caused any damages to property while attempting to pull the first truck out, Drum wrote. They stated the two men called them and asked for help getting the truck unstuck. Therefore, the two were advised of their rights and released from the scene.”
The first vehicle a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was towed by NEATS from the scene.
The two are being held on $25,000 temporary bonds each, according to Craighead County Detention Center records.
