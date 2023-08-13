Locals medal in National Senior Games

JONESBORO — Four local table tennis players came home from the 2023 National Seniors Games with awards and lots of memories after participating in the national competition in Pittsburgh, Pa., in July.
Anthony “Tony” Tsui, a Bay High School teacher who competed in the events said being able to meet new friends at the games was a highlight.
“We met a lot of new friends from different states,” Tsui said, noting he also reconnected with the guy who inspired him to begin playing in 2017.
Fellow competitor, Dr. Jianfeng “Jay” Xu, research professor at the Bioscience Institute at Arkansas State University, said his confidence increased throughout the event.
Dr. Guolei “Jason” Zhou, a professor of cell biology at A-State, agreed saying that the chemistry between the four teammates gave them an edge.
“We felt we had a chance as we have played and practiced together, so we felt we had some existing chemistry,” Zhou said. “In some cases, people find a partner on the same day of the tournament.”
Dr. Yanhua “Jennifer” Xie, associate professor of biomedical and anatomical sciences at the New York Institute of Technology at A-State, won gold as a women’s doubles champion. She also added silver and bronze medals competing in singles and in mixed doubles paired with Zhou.
The four intend to compete in the games again, with Tsui looking forward to seeing newfound friends again.
“I hope we can do that again down the road,” he said. “I think in 2025, in Iowa, we will make plans to go.”
