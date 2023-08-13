Locals medal in National Senior Games

Anthony “Tony” Tsui (from left), Yanhua “Jennifer” Xie, Guolei “Jason” Zhou and Jianfeng “Jay” Xu display awards they received while competing in table tennis during the National Senior Games, which were held July 7-18 in Pittsburgh. Xie won gold in women’s doubles as well as silver and bronze medals, one in singles competition and one in mixed doubles with Zhou.

 Jacob Wicinski / Delta Digital News Service

JONESBORO — Four local table tennis players came home from the 2023 National Seniors Games with awards and lots of memories after participating in the national competition in Pittsburgh, Pa., in July.

Anthony “Tony” Tsui, a Bay High School teacher who competed in the events said being able to meet new friends at the games was a highlight.