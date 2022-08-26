JONESBORO — Bobby Long has put his resignation from the Jonesboro City Council in writing.
“I am officially resigning with my last official day as 8/31/22,” Long said in an email to Mayor Harold Copenhaver.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — Bobby Long has put his resignation from the Jonesboro City Council in writing.
“I am officially resigning with my last official day as 8/31/22,” Long said in an email to Mayor Harold Copenhaver.
The Sun obtained a copy of the email, dated 1:05 a.m. Friday, under a Freedom of Information request.
Long informed Mayor Harold Copenhaver in June about his plan to move, but he didn’t put it in writing. He told The Sun on June 8 he had accepted a position as executive director for human resources at Harney District Hospital in Burns, Oregon.
The council is expected to decide whether to fill the vacancy with an interim appointment at its Sept. 6 meeting. Long’s term expires Dec. 31.
Typically, when a council member vacates his or her position with less than two years remaining in the term, the remaining council members call for applications from the public. They conduct interviews with the candidates and then vote.
With only about four moths remaining in the term, some council members may be reluctant to undertake that process.
Three people, Derrick Coleman, Dr. Anthony Coleman and Larry Hagar, have filed as candidates in the general election for the Ward 6 seat.
Long last attended a council meeting on July 5. In an email in early July, he proposed attending future meetings via Zoom or designating someone to cast his vote by proxy. Both suggestions were rejected as illegal.
Fellow council member L.J. Bryant said in an email to the media and others on Aug. 18 Long should step down.
“If he doesn’t resign in the next few days, I think the council will need to do something, because it’s not fair for the people in that ward to not be represented. The seat’s either important or it’s not,” Bryant told The Sun the following day.
But Long maintains it’s best to wait before appointing a replacement.
“I hoped that people would see the wisdom in waiting to fill this seat until after the November election, and I think most do,” Long wrote in Friday’s email to the mayor. “There will always be those who would rather jump the gun and do things in haste disregarding all semblance of common sense and rationality. I hope and pray that rational thought will continue to prevail and this seat will not be filled until the rightful occupant will be decided in November.”
Though Long said his resignation is effective Aug. 31, Copenhaver said he does not intend to pay him for August.
Long has served on the council for five years.
“In closing, my time in office has made me a better person; a more caring and resolute person,” Long said in Friday’s email. “It has reinforced my belief that time spent serving others is time well spent.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.