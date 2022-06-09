JONESBORO — City council member Bobby Long is moving outside the Jonesboro city limits, and will have to vacate the position before his term expires in December, Long confirmed Thursday.
He’s moving way out of town, about 2,000 miles west to southeastern Oregon.
Long told The Sun he has accepted a position as executive director for Harney District Hospital in Burns, Oregon. However, he won’t be leaving town until August and will retain his council position in the meantime.
Long has served on the council for five years and has served almost five years in the private sector as HR director at Families Inc.
Long said he has informed Mayor Harold Copenhaver of his plans.
“Had it happened five years earlier, we probably wouldn’t have done it because my boys would have still been in school,” Long said of twin sons Parker and Greyson. “Had it happened five years from now, I’d be 60 years old, and I would not have been interested in making that big of a move. But the timing is right.”
Long said he and wife Varlerie enjoy the outdoors, and outdoors is what you get when you move to Harney County, which includes 100,000 square miles, but has a population of 7,495, according to the 2020 census. Craighead County is 713 square miles with a population of almost 110,000.
Long said it’s no secret that his conservative political philosophy differs from the majority of his fellow Jonesboro council members.
“But there’s one thing that I can honestly say about them. And that’s the fact that I think that every single person up there has a desire to see Jonesboro grow and Jonesboro thrive,” Long said. “Now, how we get there, we may have some disagreements on. We all tend to respect one another.”
While Oregon is a predominately Democratic state, rural counties such as Harney are very conservative, Long said.
Long serves Ward 6 in Position 1. For the first time, only voters who live within the confine of Ward 6, in northeastern Jonesboro will participate in replacing Long on the council.
