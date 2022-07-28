JONESBORO — Retired Craighead County sheriff’s Capt. John Varner died Wednesday at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was 73 years old.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 12:47 am
JONESBORO — Retired Craighead County sheriff’s Capt. John Varner died Wednesday at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was 73 years old.
Varner retired in 2019 as commander of the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID). In total, Varner spent 34 years with the sheriff’s office.
“This is a sad passing,” Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Thursday. “He was a fixture in Craighead County for years and will be missed.”
Boyd said during his career Varner investigated everything from murders to someone having their mailbox destroyed.
Varner began his career at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer for six months before becoming a deputy, former Sheriff Jack McCann said Thursday.
“He worked at the jail when I was at the Jonesboro Police Department. He was a good guy,” he said. “He took his job seriously and did the best he could. His whole life was doing police work.”
Varner was at the CCSO when McCann started in 1997 as chief deputy after 23 years at JPD. He was elected sheriff in 1998 and took office in January 1999.
“He was always there and I could always count on him,” McCann said. “He loved it and put his best foot forward.”
He said Varner told him in his six months as a jailer he never took a day off.
Justin Rolland, CCSO chief deputy, said Varner worked patrol in the county on nights and would work until 1 or 2 a.m.
Varner was in charge of CID when Rolland was assigned to the unit.
Rolland said he and investigators Gary Etter and Jared Bassham worked in CID under Varner.
The CCSO released a statement Wednesday, “The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the Varner family and friends. We’re saddened to hear of the loss of Capt. Varner.
“John retired from our office after a long term of service, helping multiple people and solving countless cases.
“Please keep the Varner family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn.”
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Emerson Memorial Chapel with Darin Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Lake City Cemetery with police honors.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
