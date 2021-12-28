JONESBORO — Having lived in Craighead County his entire life, Kevan Inboden feels a variety of emotions as he and wife Bridgette resettle in northwest Arkansas.
Inboden steps down this week as special projects administrator after working more than 30 years for City Water and Light.
The big draw to Fayetteville is their two sons, both dentists there, and now a 1-year-old grandson, named Jack.
“And his little hand was on my neck, kind of rubbing my neck,” Inboden said of a recent visit with his grandson. “And I thought, how many of these would I miss if I were to stay in Jonesboro for another 10 years. I don’t want to miss one of them, much less hundreds of those types of moments.”
But leaving Jonesboro means leaving his extended family here, including his 85-year-old father, Bill, who’s not in the best of health. But his dad helped him make the decision.
“We talked a couple of times before this move and he said, ‘Do not stay here for us,’” Inboden said of his father, as the elder Inboden recalled all the time he got to spend with his children and grandchildren as they grew up.
“He said, I’m telling you from experiencing that you need to be with your grandkids,” Kevan Inboden said.
Inboden has been hired as the chief operating officer of the Beaver Water District, which provides water for most of the people in the fast-growing Washington and Benton counties.
Jake Rice III, CWL general manager, said Inboden’s job duties will be divided among four or more people.
“I tell you, Kevan is one of the most talented individuals that I’ve ever worked with and he’s going to be missed here at City Water and Light,” Rice said. “He’s helped us be a success in a lot of projects. And I think about how he’s done things in the past, and he’s volunteered for projects and took projects on his own, and just done that to help lead for the utility and his coworkers.”
Inboden said one of the most satisfying projects he recalls while at CWL was the recruitment of Nestle foods in the early 2000s. He had already helped design a wastewater pretreatment facility for the food giant, but just a few weeks before the company planned to announce its decision to move here, executives were having second thoughts. Concerned about odors from a nearby company entering the Nestle plant, officials started considering other locations again, Inboden said.
CWL hired an environmental firm to prove that the neighbor wouldn’t be a problem. On top of that, CWL and the consulting firm presented an air filtering system that would further relieve Nestle’s concerns, Inboden said.
“After they got the plant built, we were out at an ASU football game next to the Nestle tailgate team and I saw those families out there eating and kids playing,” Inboden recalled. “It was a good sense that you helped the community, helped those families, getting jobs, make sure the project didn’t go somewhere else.”
Guy Patteson III, chairman of the CWL Board of Directors, said losing the Inbodens is both a personal and professional loss.
“Professionally, CWL won’t miss a beat because they keep a deep bench to help ensure a seamless operation,” Patteson said. “However, the personal loss of a co-worker, or a friend and neighbor, due to relocation, is something else to deal with. Kevan and Bridgette are leaving some family and many friends and co-workers who wish them well as they begin their new chapter.”
