JONESBORO — There was much to report in 2022 as the news was dominated by politics, especially during an election year, along with extreme weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are some of the leading stories that hit the stands and how they developed leading up to 2022 and throughout the year.
History-making elections locally, state-wide
There were highly contested local and regional races during the 2022 election season, but in the end, history was made with the election of the first female governor of Arkansas, as well as the first female to serve as prosecutor in the 2nd Judicial District.
Sonia Fonticiella defeated Martin E. Lilly in the November election runoff with 59.33 percent of the vote district wide, 37,388 to 25,630, according to results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Fonticiella will succeed Keith Chrestman, who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to complete the unexpired term of Scott Ellington. Ellington is now a circuit judge. State law prevented Chrestman from running for the position.
In addition to being the first woman to be elected prosecutor in the 2nd Judicial District, it is believed that Fonticiella is the first Hispanic person in Arkansas to win a prosecutor’s race.
At the state level, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders became the first woman elected to lead the state of Arkansas as governor. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones, who pointed out that the state was poised to make history no matter the result as Arkansas would have either elected the first African American or first female governor.
In addition, Sanders and Leslie Rutledge, who was elected as lieutenant governor, became the first women independently elected to the offices of governor and lieutenant governor of a state. Democrats Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll were elected in Massachusetts, becoming the first all-female ticket to be elected to lead a state. Prior to the election of these duos, two females had not been elected to serve in a state’s top two positions at the same time in the United States.
Library funding cut after ongoing controversy
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library found itself in controversy beginning in June 2021 when many expressed that a display during Gay Pride Month and some of the books in the children’s section were inappropriate. The ensuing conflict led to the resignation of the library’s director and assistant director.
With the beginning of 2022, the Library Board of Directors began interviews for the executive director’s position and hired Vanessa Adams to fill the position in February. Discussions continued regarding books that some patrons and some board members believed should be removed from the children or youth sections of the library.
In September, petitions were submitted to the Craighead County Election Commission to get a measure on the November ballot seeking a reduction in the library system’s funding. The library’s current taxation rate was 1 mill from residents inside the city of Jonesboro, netting approximately $3 million, and 1 mill from county residents outside the city limits, netting approximately $1 million. The proposal was to cut both rates in half.
Adams and a newly formed Save Our Library group argued that the library, which is future-funded, was not overfunded as proponents of the reduction claimed. Craighead Citizens Taxed Enough and NEA Citizens for Responsible Growth campaigned for the change in millage.
When the ballots were counted, voters in Craighead County voted to reduce both the city and county millage designated for the library. The city vote was close with 9,017 (50.13 percent) voting in favor of reducing the millage and 8,969 (49.87 percent) voting against the reduction. In the county, more than 60 percent voted in favor of the reduction with 5,626 (61.51 percent) voting in favor of the cut and 3,520 (38.49 percent) voting against.
Holliday finally sentenced to federal prison
Kade Holliday, former Craighead County clerk, was first elected in 2012 after his predecessor continually failed to pay county employees’ federal withholding taxes to the IRS.
However, by 2020 Holliday found himself in the midst of his own controversy, after he was indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud, in which he was accused of transferring more than $1.6 million in county funds to his personal accounts.
In November 2021, Holliday was sentenced to 10 years in state prison on theft charges connected to $13,975 he took from the nonprofit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. Sentencing on the wire fraud charges would not happen until 2022.
In February, Holliday pleaded guilty to the county theft in U.S. District Court and faced one count of wire fraud, after 10 other counts were dropped as part of a plea agreement. He was scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.
In March, voters were looking to elect a new county clerk, with the office temporarily filled by Interim Clerk Lesli Penny. who was not eligible to run for the position.
Candidates for the position included Republicans Jamey Carter, Nancy Robbins and Mary Dawn Marshall, with Marshall eventually winning the election.
In September, Holliday returned to Little Rock and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. to serve another four years and nine months in a federal prison. That sentence will begin after he completes his time in state prison. He was also ordered to pay the county $1,579,057.03 in restitution after he completes his sentence.
Sever weather makes headlines
On March 30, a strong cold front moved across the region, producing severe thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes. According to Sun reports, the strong winds blew the roof off the Lepanto Museum, which ended up on the Goldsby Public Library.
Both the museum and library were closed until further notice. Lepanto Mayor Earnie Hill told The Sun that the museum sustained the most serious damage of the six or seven buildings in historic downtown area, but luckily there were no injuries reported from the storm.
The library was closed indefinitely due to instability of the roof after the roof of the Lepanto Museum building landed partly on it. By May, the Poinsett County Library board decided that it would quit paying rent at the Lepanto branch after that month. In June, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library began sending its bookmobile to Lepanto twice a week to meet the needs of that town.
Luckily the storm wasn’t a complete loss for the town as it also brought new life to the old museum. Lepanto Museum Board Member Clay Bradford and other concerned citizens came together to raise over $100,000 for the needed for roof repairs, but more was needed. By late November, Bradford announced that the Lepanto Museum had received a $175,000 Arkansas Heritage Foundation matching grant from the Department of Commerce to match the little over $175,000 that had already been raised.
In addition, the weather made headlines due to an ongoing drought in June and July that resulted in lengthy burn bans and increased costs for farmers and a cold snap in December that resulted in expansion of local shelter options and warming centers with wind chills falling well into the negatives.
COVID-19 roller coaster
The year seemed to get off to a bumpy start with COVID-19 numbers rising by the day according to Sun reports. In early January, the virus saw a major spike in numbers, and COVID hospitalizations were up by about 30 percent from the month before.
During this time, the Food and Drug Administration announced it would allow extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Plus, with such long lines at testing clinics across the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson activated members of the Arkansas National Guard to help.
The schools were also facing their own battles as students returned to school amid the new surge in COVID-19 numbers. Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education Johnny Key had said, during a press conference in January, that schools needed to stay the course.
“They have to watch their data and if masks are available, use them,” he declared as he asked that every school district look at its numbers and make a decision.
Some local schools had to reinstate mask mandates or use some of their AMI days.
By late March, Arkansans were starting to see some relief from the virus, and by early April cases seemed to be disappearing in Northeast Arkansas with the Arkansas Department of Health reporting only 15 new cases in NEA and 522 new cases recorded in Arkansas between April 5 and April 10.
By June, the numbers once again shifted upwards due to a highly transmissible subvariant of omicron, and by mid-July the majority of the state had high community levels of COVID-19, especially in the northeast corner based on information from the CDC. This trend seemed to continue through August for NEA, although it was slowing back down in other parts of the state.
By October, the virus was slowing again as the CDC was showing major improvement in Northeast Arkansas COVID levels and the CDC had finally removed all NEA counties from the high community level classification. The year ended more gently than it began with few safety suggestions in place.
On Dec. 7, Sun Staff Writer Keith Inman reported on the first 1,000 days of COVID.
“Tuesday (Dec. 6) marked 1,000 days since the coronavirus pandemic reached Arkansas, and in those 1,000 days, the Arkansas Department of Health has attributed 12,594 deaths to the disease known as COVID-19. The national death toll stood at 1,082,174,” he wrote.
At that time the ADH had documented 971,876 cases of the disease in the state, but health officials believed that far more people had been infected.
