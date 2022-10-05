JONESBORO — A Brookland man was sentenced by Circuit Judge Chris Thyer to two years in a community corrections center after pleading guilty to stealing and cashing Arkansas Lottery tickets in September.
Skylar Murray, 29, of the 100 block of Darr Street, Brookland, was accused of stealing the lottery tickets from Jordan’s Kwik Stop, 4502 E. Nettleton Ave.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Murray entered the store at about 4:38 p.m. on Sept. 5 and cashed in a large amount of winning lottery tickets that had not been activated. These non-activated tickets had been stolen from this store on Sept. 2. Murray had left the scene before his criminal activity was discovered.
“Murray returned to the store later this date at about 7 p.m. and began attempting to cash in more of the stolen tickets when the manager called the Jonesboro Police Department and officers arrived and arrested Murray,” the affidavit states. “At the time of Murray’s arrest he had several more of the stolen lottery tickets on his person. There is video footage of Murray cashing in the stolen lottery tickets.”
Murray pleaded guilty to lottery fraud, a felony, and misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000.
Besides the two-year jail sentence, Murray was given a one-year suspended sentence for the theft charge.
His court costs and fines totaled $640. He was also ordered to pay $1,318 in restitution.
In December 2021, Murray pleaded guilty to a theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 charge and was given three years of probation by Thyer.
According to court documents, Murray cashed fraudulent checks to a bank.
In September, prosecutors filed documents to revoke Murray’s probation. That case was dismissed on Monday.
