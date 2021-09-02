JONESBORO — St. Bernards Medical Center has taken in coronavirus patients from hurricane-stricken Louisiana, and even as far away as Alabama in recent days, even as new infections locally continue to spike, hospital spokesman Mitchell Nail said Thursday.
Despite that, the COVID-19 hospital census was down slightly Thursday, compared to Wednesday.
St. Bernards had 85 infected patients, down from 94 on Wednesday. Of those, 26 were listed in intensive care and nine were on ventilators.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported Craighead County had 128 new cases Thursday and 1,230 active cases. Statewide, Arkansas had 2,453 new cases and 34 new deaths. None of those deaths was attributed to Northeast Arkansas. Since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020, the health department said at least 7,003 died as a result of complications from the virus.
Statewide hospitalizations declined by 13 Thursday, to 1,290.
Also in Northeast Arkansas, Greene County recorded 49 new cases Thursday, Mississippi County had 51, Jackson and Poinsett counties had 30 each and Lawrence County had 29.
In August, Craighead County recorded 3,118 new infections and 20 deaths to the disease. Greene County had 1,589 new cases in August with 17 deaths. Also hard hit in August was Poinsett County, with 711 cases and 10 deaths.
While most regions in the state have started to see a decline in this new surge of infections, Nail said that’s not yet the case here. And he said hospital staff fear a new surge following this Labor Day holiday weekend.
“We’ve got to do something to get these numbers down, and I think that starts with vaccinating and taking precaution,” Nail said.
As of Thursday, 40.6 percent of Craighead County and 39.7 percent of Greene County residents 12 or older were fully vaccinated, according to the health department.
