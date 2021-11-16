JONESBORO — Lowes reported to Jonesboro police on Friday that an employee purposely did not ring up purchases and two suspects walked away with $50,000 in building materials.
Tony Caldwell of Georgia, a regional investigations manager for Lowes, and store loss prevention officer at the Jonesboro Lowes, gave police statements about the theft.
Two male suspects are listed as 35 and 46 years old.
The investigation is continuing.
Also, Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday at about 8:15 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station at the 3224 South Caraway Road.
The suspect robbed the store with a gun. No injuries were reported. The suspect fled the scene with about $1,000 in cash, according to a police report.
CID is investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is encouraged to call JPD at 935-5657.
In other police reports:
A 5-year-old boy was disciplined by school officials Monday morning after bringing a 9 mm magazine with nine rounds inside to the Kindergarten Center, 618 W. Nettleton Ave. Dr. William Cheatham, assistant superintendent at Jonesboro Public Schools, said when the boy noticed the magazine in his back pack he immediately turned it into his teacher. A school resource officer talked with the boy’s mother later.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone had fired shots at her residence while people were inside in the 4000 block of Griggs Avenue.
Police arrested Brittany Lea Brumley, 31, of 120 Monroe, Keiser, on Monday morning after a report of a shoplifter at the Walmart at 1911 W. Parker Road. Brumley is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and three out-of-town warrants.
Police arrested Keith A. Peel, 53, of 405 Melrose St., and Cesar Islas, 43, of 2105 Rockwood Cove, early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop at the intersection of Haven Street and West Nettleton Avenue. The two are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with physical evidence.
Police arrested Haley Cofield, 40, of 405 Bradley St., on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Dan Avenue and Lacy Drive. Cofield is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone shot into her vehicle and apartment Friday in the 1700 block of Arch Street. Police believe at least 11 shots were fired in the incident.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police he had a 9 mm handgun pointed at him Sunday afternoon and was robbed of $100 in the intersection of Front and Bridge streets. The victim said there were three suspects involved in the incident.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man reported that he was physically attacked Sunday morning in the 2400 block of East Matthews Avenue.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman and a 32-year-old Forrest City man reported that two suspects hit the woman’s vehicle and then called the victims and threatened to kill them and her unborn child. The incident occurred Saturday morning on Front Street. The suspects are listed as a 20-year-old Jonesboro woman and a 34-year-old Jonesboro man.
An internal affairs investigator with the Office of Security and Compliance told Jonesboro police last week a suspect was using funds from the Arkansas Rent Relief program to purchase narcotics and fentanyl. No arrests have been made.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone kicked a wall down and stole items Friday in the 1600 block of West Matthews Avenue. Taken were items with a total value of $5,400.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County deputies on Tuesday morning that someone broke into his vehicle and stole at wallet containing $200 in the 200 block of Craighead Road 335.
A 67-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a trailer was stolen Saturday morning in the 1400 block of South Caraway Road. The trailer is valued at $2,000.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone stole money from an empty apartment last week in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive. The total value of the items taken is $1,785.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police last week that someone entered a structure in the 2100 block of Cotton Street. Stolen were two vehicles, two motorcycles and a hot tub with a total value of $15,800.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported the sheriff’s deputies that someone broke into his vehicle Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Craighead Road 303 and stole $200 in cash.
