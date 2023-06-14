JONESBORO — An Illinois couple staying at the Residence Inn by Marriott, 2611 Sumo Loop Drive, left their luggage in the hotel’s lobby and it was stolen on Sunday, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The woman, 64, told police she and her husband both thought the other one had loaded the luggage in their vehicle.
The couple, who are from St. Charles, Ill., said the luggage contained a custom made white gold ring with a diamond that had ashes of her deceased mother inside. The ring is valued at $20,000.
Also stolen with the luggage was a yellow gold ring with a one-carat diamond valued at $12,000, various cosmetic jewelry and watches estimated at $1,000 in value and an iPad valued at $600. Medications inside the suitcase are valued at $500.
