JONESBORO — Brother William Henry Nutt, a Baptist missionary from Tennessee made his way up the St. Francis River to Wittsburg, then overland north up Crowley’s Ridge. Parson Nutt had made a church-planting exploratory trip over Crowley’s Ridge in 1838.
The following year he settled in Greene County near Gainesville and helped organize Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Venturing into southern Greene County in the spring of 1841, he assisted in planting what would become the first Baptist Church in what is now Craighead County. It was April 17, 1841. The location was about one mile east of Buck Snort Hill off Old Greensboro Road (Arkansas 351 north). A group of rural Missionary Baptist believers began meeting for worship, constructed a log cabin, and began a community cemetery. For a name they chose Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
In 1852, Macedonia Church messengers traveled to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. They came to meet other local assembly messengers and discuss creation of a new local association. Lebanon, New Hope and Bethabara Churches were also represented. From that meeting, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Association, named for the host church, became a reality.
Macedonia’s log cabin meeting house, with its homemade split log seats, was across the road from the original cemetery. Worshippers came by wagon and horseback from the nearby communities of Philadelphia, Pine Log, and Greensboro. One day’s wagon travel was normally no more than 20 miles and Elder Nutt had other preaching obligations from one Sunday to the next. Macedonia’s services were held in the morning and again at early lamplight on the third Saturday and Sunday each month. Called a quarter-time pastor (based on the number of Sundays in most months), Brother Nutt, the missionary, became Macedonia’s first pastor.
Two established church traditions have endured through these 180 years. The Lord’s Supper was observed in May, and today the members still celebrate it at least once a year. An annual homecoming celebration kicked off a revival service beginning on the third Sunday each August. The duration was usually one or two weeks each year. The next homecoming will be on Aug. 14. Then, Brother John Travis, missionary-pastor of Discover Mission, Jonesboro, will be the revival speaker for Aug. 15-17.
Early on the missionary spirit of the church was evident. In October 1860, Macedonia Church extended an arm for a number of Philadelphia community members, who desired a place to worship closer to home. Church letters were provided for four couples (the Albright, McCrackin, Sharp, and White families) along with Margaret Thomas and Mary Roy. Those 10 agreed on the name Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church. The location was about four miles northeast of a new little village called Jonesboro, platted the previous year in a new county named Craighead. Philadelphia Church’s organizational date was Nov. 10, 1860.
Fast forward a quarter century, on March 18, 1887, the Arkansas General Assembly approved a statute, encouraged by Elder (and former Craighead County judge) John Mace Rains, then Craighead County’s state representative. The new law specified no alcoholic beverages could be manufactured, sold, or given away “within four miles of [Jonesboro’s] common school building.”
During the pastorate of Brother T. J. Errington (1886–89) plans were made for a new wood frame house of worship. Church members agreed to provide the building materials and place them on site. Then, Mr. J. I. Coggins, local contractor, built it for $170. Generous giving totaled almost $1,000. Final construction cost was $860.40. The Lord had blessed the congregation with $90 over what was needed.
The new building was dedicated on April 17, 1887, under the direction of Elder E. P. Minton, pastor. Elder J. W. Hall of Fulton, Kentucky, preached the dedication sermon, and Elder J. W. Bell also assisted in the services that weekend. Notice the two front doors. Was it for convenience? The women on one side and men on the other. Now, Macedonia had a new building in which to celebrate 50 years in 1891.
Over the seven years concerns arose within Craighead’s white, male rural voters. There was an obvious increase in the number of moonshiners, bootleggers and “blind tigers” (illegal liquor stores) between the four-mile radius and the county lines. By this time Brother Rains had become a state senator, and Brother Frederick G. West was the county’s state representative. Both men were members of Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, then Mt. Zion’s largest congregation and firmly anchored in the larger “wet” rural portion of the county just outside the four-mile limit.
In 1897 a mistaken issue created what became an irreconcilable schism in Mt. Zion’s Associational fellowship. The root cause pitted an American principle, separation of church and state against opposing perceptions on alcohol control. Differing leadership factions formed two separate camps. Played out on the front pages and in editorials of local and state newspapers, Rains and West were accused of hypocrisy based on having fulfilled a campaign promise.
While campaigning, Brother Rains promised he would vote the will of his constituents. Within Jonesboro, 900 of no more than 1,300 (69 percent) voters petitioned for removal of the limit. Out in the county, the count was 2,016 of no more than 2,400 (84%). The message was clear. The rural, white male electorate sought relief from the lawlessness near their homes, and city businessmen wanted licensed control of the liquor traffic.
Back in Little Rock on Feb. 3, Rains and West presented bills to both houses asking for removal of the four-mile restriction. By Feb. 10, Act Number XI passed. Now supply and demand could be better controlled by the city marshal and his deputies, rather than the thinly spread county sheriff’s forces. Craighead County’s country folk rejoiced.
Mt. Zion Association’s executive board saw the situation differently. They publicly accused Rains and West of being pro-alcohol and demanded that Philadelphia Church exclude them. However, rural Philadelphia understood the situation and exonerated their Christian brothers. It was July 17, 1897. At the next Mt. Zion annual meeting in October, “the largest Associational meeting in the history of [Mt. Zion],” fellowship was withdrawn from Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s messenger, Brother James Penix, was not allowed a seat, nor given opportunity to defend his church’s position.
During the next year, six other churches, Macedonia, Oak Grove, Rock Hill, Cedar Hill, Enterprise, and Mt. Pisgah exchanged letters, fellowshipped, and held revivals with Philadelphia. Remember, Macedonia, Philadelphia’s mother church, had earthly relatives and spiritual kinsfolk in the latter’s membership. For their actions – fraternization with Philadelphia (seen as brotherly love by the guilty six) – Mt. Zion excluded them all at their next annual session. This action occurred during the poorly-attended annual associational meeting at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Greene County on Oct. 6-8, 1898. What were the seven ostracized assemblies to do?
Eight days later, Brother Oscar Reynolds, Macedonia’s pastor, invited representatives from the other six congregations to meet for “a prompt and united move … to organize a new association.” Over the next three weeks, the other churches agreed to come. They met at Macedonia on Oct. 28–30 to seek the Lord’s will on what to do. The spiritual accord binding their de facto continuing fellowship became a literal association. Reflecting on the previous decade, Macedonia church minutes indicate that there were other deeper issues concerning mission methods, no equal church representation and separation of church and state. The “mass meeting” was bathed in prayer and the “Jonesboro Missionary Baptist Association” was formed. Brother Rains reminded the church messengers present to “ably defend the old landmark practices of our Baptist fathers.”
Back on April 16, 1898, Macedonia had organized its first Sunday School. Brother T. D. Cooper was superintendent, and Brother T. C. Cole was his assistant. Sister Laura Payne was secretary-treasurer.
Brother Nolen Gregson has the distinction of having the longest pastoral tenure. His ministerial leadership lasted 14 years. Half-time preaching began in 1930, during his pastorate.
Brown Baptist Mission in Lake City had an arm extended to them from Macedonia Church in September 1936. On the 1936 tabular statement in the Jonesboro Association’s annual report, hosted by Macedonia that October, the little flock of 11 was noted as “newly formed.” However, by the following October Brown Baptist Church was no longer listed. Had it disbanded? Probably!
In 1941 Macedonia celebrated its centennial. An estimated 500 souls attended. Past pastors were there. Dinner was spread on tabletops fastened between nearby trees. There was a church roll call conducted by Brother W. H. Cole, church clerk. Brother M. N. Gregson read a church history, which appeared in the Jonesboro Evening Sun on Aug. 14, 1941. Then, singing and individual testimonies completed the festivities.
In 1946 and 1947 Macedonia Church had a total of 32 members transfer to Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in north Jonesboro. Some families, having moved to town, desired a closer place of worship.
In 1957 the Lord blessed Macedonia with the ability to begin a full-time pastorate, while Elder Carl Hicks was serving.
In the spring and summer of 1971, Macedonia Church lost several more members to Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, including Brother Bill Iglehart, their pastor. On April 14, Bethany Church voted to extend an arm for Harmony Baptist Mission to become a church. Harmony’s missionary-pastor was Brother Iglehart. The Mission became a church effective Dec. 12, 1971. The Jonesboro Association of Missionary Baptist Churches accepted Harmony Baptist Church into her fellowship on Jan. 29, 1972. Many of Harmony’s 53 charter members were those who lettered out from Macedonia to Bethany the previous spring.
Though few in number now, their faith remains strong under the bi-vocational pastoral care of Brother Don Seat of Jonesboro.
