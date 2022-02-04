JONESBORO — For the second year in a row, United Cerebral Palsy of Northeast Arkansas will be having its annual fundraiser as a mail-a-thon, according to board member Gary Wells.
“We like the telethon better, but with COVID and now omicron, it’s been tough,” Wells said.
The board, which is comprised of volunteers, meets monthly, mostly by Zoom these days, to make plans for the group, including how to use the funds that are raised.
“We all pitch in,” Wells said. “We serve all the counties in Northeast Arkansas, as well as the bootheel of Missouri.”
Wells said he has been a part of UCP’s efforts since 1994, and he believes the organization has been providing assistance in Northeast Arkansas for close to 40 years.
Each year a Super Star is selected in conjunction with the annual fundraiser. This year’s Super Star is Brionna Thomas, 16, who has five sisters and one brother and is the granddaughter of Diana Thomas.
Wells said all the money raised during the mail-a-thon will be used locally.
“Because we are all volunteers, all the money raised goes to assist people with cerebral palsy and other major disabilities,” said Wells, who also serves as vice chairman of the state UCP board.
Wells said funds raised during the annual event have helped with a variety of projects through the years including helping purchase wheelchairs and other equipment and providing travel expenses for families going out of state for specialized treatments.
“Right now we are helping a client with retrofitting a van to get the wheelchair in and out of the vehicle correctly,” he said. “We had a young lady who we helped pay for her computer when she was in college. A lot of times, people are single mothers, trying to hold down a job and care for a disabled child.”
Wells said UCP funds can also be used as matching funds to help organizations with vehicle purchases or to help pay for treatments that are not covered by Medicare.
“We’ve helped people remodel bathrooms,” he said. “As children grow, they may need specialized equipment to help them get out of the bath.”
Last year’s mail-a-thon raised close to $58,000, and organizers are hoping to do at least that much again this year.
“The telethon was generating about $100,000,” Wells said. “We just ask people to donate what they can to help us out so we can help all these kids with cerebral palsy.”
For those who have donated in the past, pledge forms will be sent out in February. Those wishing to make a donation can send a check to UCP, P.O. Box 4081, Jonesboro, AR 72403 or make a contribution online at mailathon.ucpark.org.
