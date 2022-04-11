JONESBORO — Mail carriers are preparing for the annual Letter Carriers Food Drive, during which they collect food bags at mailboxes through the area, in conjunction with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The Letter Carriers Food Drive will take place on Saturday, May 14, however they will be placing bags and cards in the mailboxes starting on May 7.
Mail carrier Keith Gambill said that they always start a week early to make sure that they reach everyone who wants to donate.
Amber Horton, corporate partnerships coordinator for the Food Bank of NEA, said that this is a wonderful cause and helps provide food security for Northeast Arkansas.
“It helps so many people in need here in Northeast Arkansas,” she said. “With COVID, we have not been able to do the Letter Carriers Food Drive since 2019, which make this year very important.”
“We really hope to have a good turnout this year,” she said, noting that the last two years the drive was completed through online donations from individuals, groups and organizations. She said the local Post Office also made online donations to the food bank and those donations were matched at the national level.
Horton said that this is the 30th annual Letter Carriers Food Drive here in NEA and the 29th year that the food bank has worked with the post office on the event.
Horton also said that the food bank is in desperate need of volunteers for the event.
According to their website, “Since 1983, the Food Bank has distributed several million pounds of food throughout Northeast Arkansas. The Food Bank of NEA provides hunger relief to people in need by raising awareness, securing resources, and distributing food through a network of non-profit agencies and programs.”
For more information on the event or how to donate or volunteer call the Food Bank of NEA at 870-932-3663.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.