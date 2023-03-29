JONESBORO — A mailing mistake got the Craighead County District Court an unexpected delivery on Monday morning, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.
Some time after 8:30 a.m. a deputy clerk was opening the mail when a “puff” of powder came out of an envelope. Police officers at the Justice Complex, 410 W. Washington Ave., were quickly summoned.
It was ascertained that the envelope’s destination was supposed to be to an inmate at the Craighead County Detention Center. But instead of a letter, the mail contained methamphetamine (less than 2 grams), the report says.
Bridgett Clifft, chief clerk for the district court, said nothing like that had happened since she’s been at the court.
The deputy district court clerk who opened the letter was taken to a doctor, who cleared her of any medical dangers, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he’s seen attempts to smuggle contraband into the jail over the years.
“We had to ban hard-back books from being delivered to the jail,” he said. “The figured out a way to get contraband underneath the binding.”
Rolland said that amount of postal mail to inmates has decreased significantly over the years due to email. Each postal mailing is inspected by a jail employee before it is delivered to an inmate.
“It’s going to happen,” he said.
Rolland said the latest attempt wasn’t well planned.
“It doesn’t sound like it was well thought out,” he said. “You don’t think people would put it in the envelope loosely,” adding the the meth wasn’t inside of a plastic bag inside of the envelope.
He didn’t know why the letter was delivered to the district court offices when it was addressed to the detention center.
So far no charges have been filed in the incident.
More gummies
District court wasn’t the only public property where illegal drugs were discovered this week.
Jonesboro police said a 4-year-old boy brought THC gummies in his back pack to The Learning Center on Fox Meadow Lane.
The child had 14 gummies on his possession, the report said.
THC gummies can only be legally possessed in Arkansas by someone with a medical marijuana card, Chad Henson, commander of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, said Tuesday.
This wasn’t the first time infused gummies made their way to a local school.
On Dec. 16, six students at the Math and Science magnet school were picked up by their parents after a student was handing out gummy candies to them, according to Kim Wilbanks, superintendent of the Jonesboro Public Schools.
A cafeteria supervisor at the school, located at the 213 E. Thomas Green Road, noticed the first-grade student handing out the candy to other first-graders in the cafeteria and confiscated the gummies, Wilbanks said. She said the package the gummies were in was marked “infused.”
Some of the children were taken to a local hospital for observation, but none were admitted, Smith said.
She said the packaging showed it was for adults and not children, but the gummies themselves looked like a children’s candy.
Henson said there is no state law governing the packaging of THC gummies, which may look like packaging for children’s candies. He said he hopes state lawmakers will address the problem during the ongoing legislative session in Little Rock.
