JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday will be asked to consider a proposed alcohol permit for the Malco Jonesboro Studio Cinema at Hilltop.

The council will hear the first of three required readings of the proposed ordinance that would approve a permit for the Jonesboro Studio Social Club, doing business as Jonesboro Cinema Grill. The proposal comes almost exactly four years after a controversial vote to approve a permit for Malco Hollywood Cinema’s 15-screen theater at 2407 E. Parker Road,

inman@jonesborosun.com