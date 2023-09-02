JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday will be asked to consider a proposed alcohol permit for the Malco Jonesboro Studio Cinema at Hilltop.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of the proposed ordinance that would approve a permit for the Jonesboro Studio Social Club, doing business as Jonesboro Cinema Grill. The proposal comes almost exactly four years after a controversial vote to approve a permit for Malco Hollywood Cinema’s 15-screen theater at 2407 E. Parker Road,
With one member absent, on Sept. 3, 2019, the council voted 6-5 in favor of the proposal. Then-Mayor Harold Perrin was highly criticized for casting the deciding vote for approval.
Two of the members who opposed the permit no longer serve on the council, and one who voted in favor has also retired. Current council member Ann Williams was absent that night.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires city council approval of applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Since the law went into effect, the council has approved 43 alcohol permits, City Clerk April Leggett said. Only one application was rejected, and that was for a nail salon.
Jefferson Ayers of Jonesboro is listed as general manager and a member of the club’s board of directors.
David Tashie of Memphis is president of the club and Wes Lundsford of Memphis is secretary. Amanda Brown of Bono and Michael Huggins are other members of the club’s board.
The applicant submitted a list of 155 members of the private club.
In other new business, the council will hear the first reading of an ordinance proposed by Junior Das to rezone 1.29 acres of vacant land at 5914 E. Johnson Ave., between Chastain Drive and Clinton School Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3 general commercial.
Das has not indicated what type of business he might develop on the property.
The council will also hear the second reading of an ordinance that would revise zoning regulations to clarify fencing requirements for lots with multiple street frontage alignments.
Another proposed ordinance set for a second reading would update the terms outlining the process for selection of professional services and the awarding of contracts for those services. The revisions would reflect market changes, according to the proposal.
Among resolutions on the agenda is the proposed purchase of a building at 907 Congress Circle that had been leased as a police facility. The city would pay $825,000 utilizing insurance funds received from the 2020 tornado. The building at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport that JPD had been using was destroyed by the storm.
Another resolution would authorize the city to partner with Arkansas State University and the Arkansas Department of Transportation to develop a new connection between Red Wolf Boulevard and Arkansas 351 (Airport Road) near the airport. Under the partnership, the city would contribute $1 million toward construction.
Another resolution would approve a contract with Gibson Sign-Mart to refurbish six “Welcome to Jonesboro” signs.
The council will also consider a total of 14 resolutions to place municipal liens on properties around the city to recover the cost of code enforcement actions, such as grass mowing.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Muncipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Works Committee will meet at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.