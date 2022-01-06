JONESBORO — The 17-year-old male, accused of trying to shoot his brother on Sunday, had his bond set Wednesday at $250,000 by Circuit Judge Kim Bibb.
The Sun is not releasing the name of the suspect because he is a juvenile.
Bibb found probable cause to charge the suspect with criminal attempt, aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.
According to Jonesboro Detective P.J. Williams’ probable cause affidavit, police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Stallings Lane at about 3:30 p.m. about shots fired.
“Officers made contact with (the mother), brother and a juvenile … who were victims in the incident,” Williams wrote.
The affidavit said:
“A detective with Jonesboro Police Department arrived on scene and began speaking with (the mother) who advised (the 17-year-old) tried to shoot (his brother) twice while they were arguing in the house. The victims were taken back to the police department and interviewed by the detective. The victims stated (the two brothers) began arguing about wrecking the vehicle earlier that day. (The mother) stated (her older son) was in his room standing near a wall and (the suspect) was standing in the doorway of the room across from him.
“(The mother) stated she was between the two trying to get them to calm down. (The suspect) pulled out a firearm and shot at (his brother) who was able to move prior to the shot.
“The bullet struck the wall close to where (the victim’s) head would have been. (The suspect) left the room and (the mother) shut the door while (the victim) and the juvenile moved to a different location in the room near the closet.
“(The suspect) opened the door, produced the firearm again, which was close to (his mother’s) head, and fired another round at (his brother). The brother was able to push the juvenile out of the way and onto the bed without being hit.
“The round impacted the breaker box in the room about chest level to (the brother). (The suspect) fled the residence with the firearm. Officers and the detective searched the bedroom where the incident occurred and was able to locate casings. (During) a search of (the suspect’s) room, officers and detectives were able to locate other casings but did not find a firearm during the search. (The suspect’s) actions could have led to the death of … and several injuries.”
The suspect is being held at the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.
If released, the judge ordered that the suspect must wear an ankle monitor, be under house arrest, follow a curfew and have no contact with the victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.