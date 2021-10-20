HARRISBURG — St. Bernards’ 36-foot pink coach, known as the “Mammo-Van,” was parked outside of the Harrisburg Family Practice on Wednesday in Harrisburg as the two registered mammographers stood by to welcome patients both old and new.
Tonya Craft has been with the unit for three and a half years and is one of only two full-time registered mammographers for the St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram Unit.
“Being from a rural community myself, like Weiner, I understand the importance of having access to breast care like this so that you do not have to travel, especially for those women who cannot afford to travel,” Craft said. “That’s why we go to them. We travel all over Northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. Many of the women that we see live in areas that do not have access to a fixed mammography facility.”
The other full time registered mammographer, Sheila Barnhill of Jonesboro, said she has been on the bus for five years now.
Barnhill said she is proud of what she does and added “I feel like we should emphasis the importance of breast care. This is why we provide screenings and breast care education for everyone. Whether they are insured, underinsured or uninsured, they don’t have to worry. If someone feels they cannot afford a mammogram, don’t worry. We have grants for that.”
She was referring to the St. Bernards Mobile Mammography Unit billing policy, which states that the unit bills each individual’s insurance but for those who are uninsured or underinsured, and qualify, St. Bernards has funding available to cover the cost of screening the mammogram and the radiologist’s reading fee. This funding is available at St. Bernards Imaging Center as well. St. Bernards is also an Arkansas BreastCare enroller – a program through the Arkansas Department of Health.
Penny Jones-Loggins, St. Bernards’ mobile mammogram coordinator and a registered mammographer, said the program has been in service since 1998 with St. Bernards original mission, “To Provide Christ-Like Healing to the Community through Education, Treatment and Health Services.”
“Therefore, it remains our goal to increase access to breast health services for women in rural, medically underserved Northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri in order to detect breast cancer in the earliest stage possible, when it is easiest to treat,” Jones-Loggins said.
St. Bernards current mammography coach was put into service in November 2019 and is equipped with a Hologic 3D mammography unit. The unit travels to rural clinics, industries and other worksites, schools, churches, community resource events and other sites, where women may not have access to a fixed mammography facility.
Between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31 of this year, St. Bernard Mobile Mammography preformed 1,940 mammogram screenings, detected 15 breast cancers and 122 women received a no-cost mammogram screening. The mobile unit is scheduled to travel nearly 15,000 miles this year, Jones-Loggins added. She also pointed out that the registration and mammogram take about 20 minutes and that services are available seven days a week and will accommodate any shift requested.
Criteria for participants requesting a mammogram on the St. Bernards Mobile Mammography Unit:
Must be 40 years of age (call mobile mammography coordinator for exceptions).
Have no symptoms (lumps, masses or any breast problem).
Have no personal history of breast cancer
Have no breast implants as a radiologist is required to be on-site
Must be a complete year since previous mammogram.
Must have a primary care provider who can receive the mammogram report.
Women with a past history of breast cancer or breast implants should contact their health care provider to be scheduled at St. Bernards Imaging Center.
If anyone has any breast symptoms or is currently being followed for a breast problem, they should contact their health care provider for a physical exam and be scheduled for a diagnostic mammogram.
“Women have a many responsibilities every day, but they also have a responsibility to themselves,” Jones-Loggins said. “A mammogram is one of them.”
For more information about the program, to schedule the Mobile Mammography Unit on-site or to schedule a mammogram at a location near them, they should call St. Bernards Healthline at 855-207-7300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.