JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with first-degree domestic battery and felony theft of $5,000 or less in a shooting that occurred Saturday.
Police arrested Keontaye Adam Droughn, 18, of the 500 block of Bradley Street, on Sunday night in the shooting of Bryana Robinson, 21,
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, dispatch was notified that a female had been shot near the intersection of French and Bradley streets.
The victim was treated on scene until EMS arrived and took over medical care. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, and she was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center.
According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives interviewed the victim at the hospital.
“The victim stated that she had picked up her boyfriend, Keontaye Droughn, at approximately (7:30 p.m.) and they began arguing while traveling together,” the affidavit states.
“During the drive Mr. Droughn made the statement to Ms. Robinson to ‘shut the (expletive) up yelling, or you’re going to make me hurt you and I don’t want to hurt you.’”
The affidavit said Robinson decided to take Droughn back to his residence, and when they arrived Droughn took his son inside from the back seat of the vehicle. Robinson stepped out of the driver’s side and stood behind the door of the vehicle.
“Ms. Robinson saw Mr. Droughn open the front door and at that point she heard loud bangs and saw that Mr. Droughn was brandishing a pistol in her direction and had shot at her,” the affidavit states. “Mr. Droughn returned into the residence at that point and Ms. Robinson then felt blood running from her upper ankle where she had been shot.
“Mr. Droughn came back outside and approached Ms. Robinson, and out of fear of him she began to hit him but fell over. Mr. Droughn then took her Gold Apple Iphone 12 Pro Max and fled on foot northbound on Bradley Street.”
Boling set Droughn’s bond at $150,000 and set his next court date for July 29.
