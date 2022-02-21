JONESBORO — An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was shot in the leg Saturday morning at the intersection of Easy and French streets, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment to his right calf/shin area.
The victim was unable to provide details on where the incident occurred or who shot him, according to the report.
In other JPD reports:
A 27-year-old woman told police Saturday afternoon that she was sexually assaulted by a 28-year-old man. The victim was treated at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Two security guards at Nice-Pak told police Friday morning they were assaulted by a truck driver at the facility, 1 Nice-Pak Drive. The two were treated at St. Bernards Medical Center, one for a broken foot and the other for a cut to the mouth.
Jonesboro police arrested two men Friday afternoon after a traffic stop at the intersection of Race Street and Red Wolf Boulevard. Joshua Campbell, 32, of the 1500 block of Monica Street, and Paul Ford, 33, of the 1000 block of Flint Street, were arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of an ounce of heroin with purposes to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, being a felon in possession of a firearm and distribution near certain facilities.
Gearhead Outfitters, 230 S. Main St., reported that someone altered a check worth $24,230.52.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was broken into Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Meador Road. Stolen were a purse valued at $140, cosmetics and $7 in cash.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone broke into her vehicle Saturday morning in the 3100 block of Meador Road and stole items. Taken were a wallet, driver’s license and Social Security card.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen Saturday morning from the 300 block of North Fisher Street. The vehicle is valued at $4,000.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Saturday morning that her husband punched her in the face, grabbed her by the neck and held her against a wall in the 900 block of East Craighead Forest Road.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday evening that her residence was burglarized in the 500 block of North Main Street. Stolen were a television valued at $200, a toy four-wheeler valued at $50, tattoo equipment valued at $50 and a leather jacket valued at $50.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman reported a burglary Friday night at her residence in the 100 block of North Fisher Street. Stolen was $300 in change.
Police arrested Larry Nash, 36, of the 1200 block of Dupwe Drive, on Friday morning at his residence. Nash is being held on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery and parole violation.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man told police his residence was broken into Friday afternoon in the 900 block of West Monroe Avenue. Taken were $1,500 in cash and a phone valued at $300.
