JONESBORO — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night following a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead.
Christopher Anthony Rudley, 18, was shot in the face and killed at about 9:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Sagewood Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Rudley was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital by a personal vehicle. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.
The name of the suspect wasn’t released due to his age.
Detectives arrived to begin their investigation into the events surrounding this shooting incident. The 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and theft by receiving of a firearm.
A Del-Ton 5.56-caliber AR-15-style rifle was recovered from the scene, the report states.
That gun was reported stolen on Oct. 11 during an aggravated robbery in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive, according to a police report. A 30-year-old man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by five males, who took two guns from him.
The police report lists six witnesses of Thursday’s shooting ranging in age from 8 to 46.
The slaying marks the 10th murder of the year for Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.