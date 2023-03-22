JONESBORO — A 19-year-old man is in custody Tuesday after police said he shot into a residence in the 200 block of Rogers Street on Monday afternoon, hitting a 16-year-old girl.
The incident took place at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
JONESBORO — A 19-year-old man is in custody Tuesday after police said he shot into a residence in the 200 block of Rogers Street on Monday afternoon, hitting a 16-year-old girl.
The incident took place at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrested Dedward Damarius James, 19, of the 100 block of Grove Street, on suspicion of second-degree battery/recklessly causes injury using a deadly weapon, committing a terroristic act, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft by receiving a firearm less than $2,500.
According to a Jonesboro police report the shooting stemmed from an argument. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment to a wound on her lower left leg, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the police.
Two guns were seized at the scene of the shooting, a 9 mm Smith & Wesson and a 9 mm Beretta.
The police report lists five witnesses, both male and female, ranging in ages from 17 to 36 years old.
Three other suspects, all females, were listed. The only age given was for a 17-year-old girl.
James faces a probable cause hearing at 10 a.m. today at the Justice Complex on Washington Avenue.
