JONESBORO — Charlie Ray Partain, 19, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to residential burglary, one count of theft by receiving and one count of theft of property and was sentenced Thursday to eight and a half years in prison by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped six counts of breaking or entering, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of theft of a credit/debit card, one count of theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Partain, of Forrest City, is also facing charges in Cross County of breaking or entering, theft of property credit/debit card, criminal attempt and fraudulent use of a credit card.
He received credit for two days spent inside the Craighead County Detention Center.
In April 2021, Jonesboro District Judge David Boling gave Partain a $150,000 bond on charges he committed a string of vehicle break-ins.
Boling also filed a motion in circuit court to revoke his three probations for previous crimes.
Partain pleaded guilty in 2019 to a terroristic act and received five years of supervised probation.
In 2020, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and breaking or entering in two separate cases and received five years supervised probation on each case.
In a petition to revoke his probation, prosecutors said Partain “has failed to live a crime-free life” and cited a theft by receiving of a credit or debit card and fraudulent use of the card in February.
The petition also cited that Partain has a balance of $1,770 due to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for restitution, fines and court costs, which “the defendant has willfully failed and refused to pay.”
Partain bonded out of the Craighead County Detention Center in April.
The terroristic act that Partain pleaded guilty to in 2019 involved a drive-by shooting in which Partain, then 16, shot at an apartment on Pineview Street in north Jonesboro. He was charged as an adult in that shooting.
According to a Sun news story at the time, police said they found three bullet holes in the south side of the apartments, as well as bullet holes inside the building.
The driver of the vehicle from which Partain fired at the apartment was Kameron Irby, who was charged in a March 2020 shooting on Melrose Street. Partain was later charged with first-degree terroristic threatening for posting a video online where he held a gun and said he wanted to shoot the police investigator. He was arrested and given a $500,000 bond.
