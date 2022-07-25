JONESBORO — A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police at about 3:08 a.m. Sunday that he was robbed of his handgun at gunpoint in the 2600 block of Red Wolf Boulevard.
The victim told police the gun is a Glock.
No other information was released.
In other JPD reports:
A 79-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday afternoon that someone stole cash and one of his checks in the 1800 block of James Street and attempted to cash it. The amount of cash is listed at $15,000 and the check was for $400.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 500 block of Wilson Street and stole several items. Taken were tools and batteries valued at a total of $1,740. Damage to a door frame was listed at $300.
Kristin Nicole Camp, 28, of the 5200 block of Peachtree Avenue, and Bradley T. Holmes, 30, of the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue, were arrested Friday morning following a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Toni Ann Drive. They were being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery.
Delta Grain Marketing, 6014 Southwest Drive, reported last week that three forged checks were cashed from its account. The total amount of the checks is $13,617.25.
Robinson Electric, 2314 N. 12th St., Paragould, reported last week that someone attempted to cash a fraudulent check from its account at First National Bank, 2701 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro. The check was for $2,386.14.
An 87-year-old Earle man told police last week that his vehicle was entered in the 2500 block of East Highland Drive and a firearm was stolen. The .40-caliber Glock handgun is valued at $450.
Central Chevrolet, 2905 Caprice Parkway, reported last week that a suspect or suspects stole two vehicles and attempted to steal a third from its lot. The 2019 Kia Optima is valued at $20,000 and the 2020 Hyundai Elantra didn’t have a value listed.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man reported last week that someone entered his vehicle in the 2100 block of Munos Lane and stole tools. The total value of the tools is listed at $8,500.
Home Depot, 711 E. Parker Road, told police last week that a Gehl RT105 Tracked Skid Steer was stolen. The Steer is valued at $25,000.
