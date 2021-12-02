JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man.
Dangelo Lewis, 20, of 1716 Arch St., was arrested in connection to this shooting. He was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center where he will await his probable cause hearing today.
On Nov. 22, police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call from the area near Southside Softball Complex, at the intersection of Countryview Circle and South Caraway Road. A short time later, police were notified that a gunshot victim was admitted to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. Devonte Wesson, 18, of the 3400 block of Preakness Drive, was later transferred to a Memphis hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the police report.
Wesson died from his injuries Nov. 26.
Lewis also faces charges of felony committing a terroristic act and felony criminal mischief.
On Wednesday, Mayor Harold Copenhaver and police leadership met with officials from two of the city’s public school districts to discuss and share ideas about reducing juvenile violence.
School superintendents, principals and resource officers from Nettleton and Jonesboro public schools addressed concerns and strategies as the teenage demographic has played the most significant role in recent criminal activity in Jonesboro.
“While our police department is always working with our schools, I want to have an ongoing open dialogue with our school leaders. All our school districts will be included,” Copenhaver said. “The more we share information, the safer we become.”
The news media was not notified of the meeting.
In other shooting incidents that were related:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man was shot inside a vehicle on the morning of Nov. 25 at the intersection of Aggie and Holmes roads, according to Jonesboro police. It marked the eighth shooting incident in Jonesboro during the past week.
Police were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 21 to the 1600 block of Garland Drive in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the groin area, JPD reported. He was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center’s Emergency Room for treatment. Several shell casings were located at the scene, police said.
Later Nov. 21, a suspect pulled up to a residence in the 1400 block of Smoot Drive at about 8:49 p.m. and fired several shots into it. Police said there was damage to the siding and window sills to the residence and that three bullet holes were found.
Police were sent to the 500 block of North Caraway Road at 12:11 a.m. Nov. 21 in response to gunshots being heard. Police found three shell casings outside of an apartment building in the area.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 21 that three males shot at her residence in the 4000 block of Griggs Avenue. Police found shell casings at the scene but no damage. This came just days after a shooting was under investigation in the same area, police said in their report. The three suspects were listed as three males, 18 years old, 17 years old and 16 years old. An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting that occurred on Griggs Avenue on Nov. 21. The adult was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Harris. The juvenile’s information will not be released, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Nov. 19 that five or six gunshots were fired in the 600 block of Oak Street.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone fired several shots into her vehicle Nov. 19 in the 3200 block of Kingsbury Street. Police reported that the back window of her Chevrolet Malibu was shattered.
