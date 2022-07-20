JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Searcy man with first-degree battery, aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief in an Oct. 19, 2020, shooting in Jonesboro.
Police said Kourtland Killian, 20, shot a female victim in the leg at an apartment complex parking lot.
“Upon arrival they met with one female victim who had been shot through the leg and one male victim who had fled the scene in a vehicle but was not injured,” Detective Chris Pigg wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “After speaking with both victims, they told investigators that they had traveled to the crime scene in order to give Shyfa Brownlee a ride in exchange for money.
“Upon arrival to the crime scene, the victims stated that Brownlee was outside in the parking lot but went inside to one of the apartments when she saw the victims pull inside … It is believed that Brownlee instructed the victims to this location so that they could be ambushed.”
The victims attempted to call Brownlee.
“As they made the call a man identified as Kourtland Killian (Brownlee’s boyfriend) came from behind an apartment building and began shooting at them,” the affidavit stated. “The female victim began running on foot and was shot one time in the leg. The male victim drove away from the scene and was not injured, but his vehicle was struck by several bullets, which caused significant damage. … Brownlee and Killian are also currently suspects in a separate shooting in which Brownlee instructed a victim to travel to an area where a suspect matching Killian’s description shot the victim.”
Fowler set a $150,000 bond for Killian and issued a no-contact order for Killian with his victims. His court date has been set for Sept. 29 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
