JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man Thursday in the March 23 shooting of a 19-year-old Blytheville man on Chestnut Street.
Officers with the Jonesboro Police Street Crimes Unit and the Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 21-year-old Tevion Rogers, of the 1700 block of Wembleton Drive, on Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Caraway Road, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
Rogers was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center to await his probable cause hearing on Monday.
He has a temporary bond of $1 million.
Rogers was sought in the attempted armed robbery that ended with William Paxton Haskins being shot at about 4 p.m. March 23 in the 900 block of Chestnut Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Haskins, 19, was hospitalized in stable condition at St. Bernards Medical Center following the shooting, according to Smith.
As of Friday, Smith said, Haskins remains hospitalized
According to officer Greg Trout, “I was dispatched to (the 900 block of) Chestnut Street ... in reference to a shooting. Upon my arrival, I observed officers attending to Victim No. 1 (Haskins, William Paxton). I began to assist them with locating the wounds. A chest seal was placed on the wound on his stomach. I located a second wound in the middle of his back, and I placed a chest seal on it. I then cut his clothing off of him to look for further injuries.”
Haskins was shot once, with entry and exit wounds, Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.