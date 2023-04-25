JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro man was charged Monday with raping an 11-year-old girl, according to court documents, which stated the offense occurred between the dates of Oct. 25, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022.

Mason John-Anthony Willis, of the 200 block of East Word Avenue, was arrested by the Jonesboro police at 10 a.m.