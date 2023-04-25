JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro man was charged Monday with raping an 11-year-old girl, according to court documents, which stated the offense occurred between the dates of Oct. 25, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022.
Mason John-Anthony Willis, of the 200 block of East Word Avenue, was arrested by the Jonesboro police at 10 a.m.
According to Jonesboro officer Michael Bush, a 32-year-old woman, the girl’s mother, came to the police department on April 3 to lodge a complaint that Willis had been having sex with her daughter, who is now 12 years old.
“The juvenile stated that it was last year that this occurred when she was 11 years old. During the investigation if was found that Mr. Willis had moved into the residence when he was paroled out of prison and began having a relationship with the mother,” according to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Adam Hampton.
“After Mr. Willis had moved out of the house the 12-year-old daughter came to her mother with the allegations,” the affidavit states. “... During the interview the juvenile stated that she had sex with Mason Willis on two different dates.”
The juvenile said the sex was consensual.
“A few days later I scheduled an interview with Mr. Willis and during the interview he denied having sex with the juvenile but started to cry and tell me what they do to people like that in prison.”
This isn’t Willis’ first scrape with the law.
On Aug. 31, 2019, Willis, who was 18 years old at the time, stole a truck that belonged to the City of Magnolia Water Department and led a chase of three Columbia County sheriff’s deputies.
During the high-speed chase Willis’ vehicle struck Deputy Mallory Waller’s patrol car, knocking her unconscious. According to published reports then-Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe later said the crash almost killed Waller.
According to a probable cause affidavit from the case, Willis was traveling more than 100 mph during the chase. After striking Waller’s patrol car, another deputy pursued Willis in a foot chase and eventually apprehended him.
Willis was initially charged with 11 felonies: two counts of breaking or entering; theft of property greater than $5,000; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; fleeing by vehicle; three counts of aggravated assault; first-degree battery; and second-degree battery.
At Willis’ sentencing in April 2020, he made a negotiated plea of guilty of first-degree criminal mischief and was given a three-year term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
On other charges, Willis received a total of 28 year of suspended imposition of sentence. Other charges were dropped by prosecutors.
He was ordered to pay $25,879.42 in restitution and fined $680.
On Monday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Willis with rape of a person less than 14 years old.
He set Willis’ bond at $1 million, issued a no-contact order between him and the victim and required him to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Willis’ next court date is June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
