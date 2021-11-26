JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday night after a 16-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her, and a 23-year-old female said he threatened to kill her, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Shaun Robert Mask, of Aggie Road, is being held on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree terroristic threatening/threatens physical injury.
The 16-year-old victim was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment, the report stated.
In other JPD reports:
A 13-year-old girl told police that a suspect obtained and possessed child pornography and threatened to shoot her. No other information was released by Jonesboro police.
A 16-year-old Jonesboro male was arrested Wednesday night near the intersection of Harrisburg Road and Links Drive after police found him in possession of a Taurus handgun and marijuana. He is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver.
Police arrested Cornelius Davis, 19, of 3312 Caraway Commons, on Wednesday afternoon after Centennial Bank, 2901 E. Highland Drive, reported that someone deposited a fraudulent check and withdrew $4,339 from an account. Davis is being held on suspicion of second-degree forgery, theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 and two misdemeanor failures to appear. The bank also reported withdrawals totaling $22,695 from two accounts with four other suspects listed.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man reported the theft of a firearm Wednesday from his residence in the 2200 block of Crescendo Drive. The Bersa .38-caliber pistol is valued at $380.
A Jonesboro man told police that someone broke into his residence Wednesday in the 200 block of Labaume Street and stole items valued at $700.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday that someone broke into her storage unit and stole various items with a total value of $1,895.
