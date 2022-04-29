JONESBORO — A 29-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with rape Friday.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jose Ivan Islas, of the 400 block of Bradley Street, with the offense, which occurred on March 27.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim and her boyfriend went to Islas’ residence on the night of March 26 to visit friends, including Islas. At about 3 a.m. March 27, the victim’s boyfriend left to go home. The victim told investigators that soon after she was attempting to gather her belongings to leave, but doesn’t remember anything after that.
She said she awoke at 10 a.m. in Islas’ bedroom and found her pants and underwear pulled down to her knees and evidence that she had been sexually assaulted.
“As she was leaving the residence she said Islas instructed her not to tell her boyfriend about what had occurred,” the affidavit states.
Islas is charged with rape/sexual intercourse/physically helpless to give consent.
Boling set Islas’ bond at $500,000.
