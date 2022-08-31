JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with rape and three other felonies.
Lee Edward Wille, 51, of the 2000 block of Cenwood Drive, refused to appear before Fowler in video court so Fowler had a corrections officer read the charges to Wille.
The charges are rape, introducing a controlled substance into another’s body, distributing, possession, viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child and, in a separate matter, felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Wille is also charged with felony failure to appear.
Wille is also charged with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a juvenile girl was interviewed by detectives on July 15. The victim said in April that Wille had given her methamphetamine several times and had sex with her on multiple occasions. He also encouraged her to run away from home. She was 14 years old at the time.
“The two of them would stay in his camper, in a friend’s apartment, and in hotels,” the affidavit states. “He then helped her to use methamphetamine through intravenous methods and through the ingestion by way of snorting. The juvenile stated that Lee Wille gave her the drugs and then would have sexual intercourse with her once she was intoxicated.”
The victim gave detectives details about where the crimes occurred, the affidavit states.
In the separate case, members of Jonesboro police’s Street Crimes Unit went to the 1600 block of Auburn Place on Tuesday in an effort to locate Wille. Wille was found in the apartment with drug paraphernalia next to him.
Officers found 4.2 grams of meth and several meth pipes in the apartment. The resident of the apartment, Richard McGinnis, 57, was also arrested and Fowler found probable cause to charge him with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fowler set Wille’s bond at $500,000 cash-only. His court date for the sex offenses is Sept. 29. The court date for the drug paraphernalia charge is Sept. 27. Fowler also issued a no-contact order for Wille and the victim.
McGinnis’ bond was set at $35,000. His next court appearance is Sept. 27.
