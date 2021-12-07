CRAIGHEAD COUNTY — The victim of a house fire Monday morning has died at a local hospital, Craighead County Chief Deputy Sheriff Justin Rolland said.
Southridge volunteer firefighters arrived on scene at 9:21 a.m. and rescued the man, identified as William Floyd Weaver, 56, of 2484 S. Arkansas 163, Apartment A, shortly after the fire was reported.
Sheriff’s investigator David Bailey said in an initial incident report that “Firefighters advised that Mr. Floyd was laying in the fetal position in a small closet type area outside of the bedroom, where the majority of the fire occurred. A handgun was located on Mr. Floyd’s hip and was turned over to law enforcement at the scene.”
Rolland said investigators haven’t determined the cause of the blaze.
