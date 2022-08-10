JONESBORO — A 69-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that he was assaulted and robbed in his back yard in the 200 block of South Culberhouse Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim, who was treated at the St. Bernards Medical Center’s Emergency Room, told officers his cell phone and wallet were stolen by the attacker.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon her vehicle was entered in the 500 block of North Caraway Road and items were stolen. Taken were a bottle of perfume valued at $35 and two pair of glasses valued at $260 total.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 3100 block of Ashwood Circle and took items. Stolen were a leather wallet, $650 in cash and credit cards.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Tuesday morning that a 33-year-old man stole her firearm in the 1100 block of French Street. The .380-caliber Glock is valued at $465.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 5300 block of South Caraway Road and stole items. Taken were $50 in cash, a $350 wallet and credit cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.