JONESBORO — An 85-year-old Jonesboro man told Jonesboro police that someone altered a check he mailed to a business in Fisher and cashed it at a Memphis bank, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim, who lives in the 2000 block of Pine Valley Lane, said he mailed the $552.08 check on June 15.
The check was altered to the name of a suspect for the amount of $9,655.88 and cashed at a Regions Bank in Memphis. The victim was told that since the check was cashed in Memphis, he would have to contact the Memphis Police Department.
Jonesboro police closed the case.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 5200 block of Prospect Trail, reported Monday morning that he was scammed after responding to a Facebook offer for a grant. The amount of the scam was $5,400.
A 46-year-old Searcy man reported Monday afternoon that two suspects took money from his account without his permission, in the 3000 block of Apache Drive. The amount taken was $3,000.
Greg’s Auto Salvage, 1715 Strawfloor Road, reported Tuesday morning that someone damaged a fence and stole a trailer from the business. The trailer is valued at $5,000. Damage to the fence was $500.
A 43-year-old Paragould man told police Monday night that someone stole a cooler from the bed of his truck in the 3300 block of Harrisburg Road. The cooler is valued at $600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.