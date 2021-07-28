JONESBORO — A District Court judge set a $100,000 bond Wednesday for Cody Pearson, 26, of Jonesboro, in the December 2020 aggravated robbery at the Sonic Drive-In on Gee Street.
Pearson had bonded out of jail on the charge, but failed to appear in court, and an arrest warrant was issued. He was arrested Wednesday.
In other court news, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge:
Carlos Brown, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Edward Rosse, 43, of Trumann, with theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $50,000 bond.
Jesse Busby, 28, of Jonesboro, breaking or entering a vehicle; $2,500 bond.
Kyln Harper, 23, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $1,500 bond.
Jonesboro police were dispatched to Southwest Church of Christ on Tuesday in reference to a vehicle being shot. A 30-year-old Trumann man was driving the vehicle. Police believe the vehicle was shot at the Race Street Market earlier.
Keg Construction reported that nozzles and fuel were stolen from a site at 3808 Southwest Drive on Tuesday. The stolen items were valued at more than $1,500.
A Bono woman and a Jonesboro man were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic offenses. Amanda Nicholson, 36, of 3299 Craighead Road 150, and David Hill, 48, of 1405 Jefferson Ave., were arrested following a traffic stop on Jefferson Avenue.
Timmy Weeks, 59, was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft in the 2600 block of South Caraway Road.
