JONESBORO — A Jonesboro-area man faces charges in a series of stolen vehicle reports in Craighead County.
However, Circuit Judge Chris Thyer declined to find probable cause Friday for one auto theft charge.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — A Jonesboro-area man faces charges in a series of stolen vehicle reports in Craighead County.
However, Circuit Judge Chris Thyer declined to find probable cause Friday for one auto theft charge.
“There’s smoke there, but I can’t see the fire,” Thyer said of one of the three cases against Lawrence investigators submitted to him.
Jacob Lee Lawrence, 22, who lives northwest of Jonesboro, was arrested on a warrant charging him with the July 23 theft of a car from a residence on Craighead Road 342. A deputy sheriff found that vehicle wrecked on the side of the road at the intersection of roads 309 and 342, Detective Brock McFarland said in a probable cause affidavit.
On Aug. 28, deputies responded to another auto theft report on Craighead Road 342, in which a .22 caliber firearm and some cash and credit cards were inside. Deputies found that vehicle stuck in a nearby corn field the same day.
In a third incident, on Sept. 3, deputies received a report of a stolen handgun taken from a truck.
McFarland said deputies obtained a search warrant for Lawrence’s home and found the two firearms that had been stolen. McFarland said deputies also found a text message exchange between Lawrence and another man dated July 24, in which Lawrence stated: “Totalled (sic) my mom’s car and stole another and wrecked it cuz I was drunk acting stupid.”
Thyer found probable cause to charge Lawrence with the July 23 auto theft, the Aug. 28 theft of the firearm and theft by receiving of the firearm from the Sept. 3 incident. He declined to find probable cause for an auto theft charge in the Aug. 28 incident.
The judge set bond at $100,000 for the combination of the three incidents.
Court records show Lawrence was already free on a $5,000 bond, awaiting trial on five felony charges involving the theft a truck and firearm in the same vicinity.
He was scheduled to stand trial later this month in that case.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.