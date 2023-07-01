JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man is accused of stealing $45,000 from his former employer.

On Friday, Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge Joseph Alexander Cummings, 26, with the Class B felony of theft greater than $25,000. She set bond at $50,000, due to his previous criminal history. Cummings must appear Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.