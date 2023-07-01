JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man is accused of stealing $45,000 from his former employer.
On Friday, Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge Joseph Alexander Cummings, 26, with the Class B felony of theft greater than $25,000. She set bond at $50,000, due to his previous criminal history. Cummings must appear Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Detective Chad Hogard of the Jonesboro Police Department said in an affidavit he began investigating the case after the manager of the business reported fraudulent charges were made to the company’s account.
During a brief court hearing, Cummings told the judge he was unemployed, but scheduled to begin a new job on Monday.
The judge also found probable cause for charges and set bond for the following individuals:
Joseph Glen Burnsed, 36, of Harrisburg, possession of 14.1 grams of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence; $7,500 bond.
Larry Donnel Childs, 40, of Blytheville, felony possession clonazepam and possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia; $6,500 bond.
Danny Rochele Davis, 33, of Jonesboro, possession of meth; released on his own recognizance.
Burnset, Childs and Davis must appear July 28 in circuit court.
