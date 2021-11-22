JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man Saturday night after a report of an assault.
Terry Covington, 51, of Jonesboro, was being held Monday in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child and third-degree assault on a family or household member.
In other JPD reports:
A 17-year-old Jonesboro male told police that two female suspects, ages 16 or 17, pointed a firearm at him early Sunday morning. The location of the incident wasn’t released by Jonesboro police.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police four men had weapons and threatened her Friday night in the 4000 block of Keely Road.
Arkansas Auto Exchange, 5511 S. Stadium Blvd., told police Friday afternoon that an unknown suspect forged four checks on its account. The total amount of the four checks is listed at $21,894.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that his vehicle was stolen from his residence in the 1500 block of Danny Drive. The vehicle is a 2008 Ford Escort valued at $8,000.
