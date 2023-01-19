JONESBORO — Special Judge Melissa Richardson found probable cause to charge a 26-year-old Jonesboro man with five felonies over an incident that occurred Sunday in the 3600 block of School Street.
Gregory Washington, of the 200 block of Russell Drive, forced his way into a residence occupied by the pregnant mother of his child after she told him multiple times to leave, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Washington then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and came at the victim with it, the affidavit states. A witness in the home told Washington to get off of the victim because she was pregnant. The victim then blocked the knife coming at her, and Washington swung back, breaking the knife. The witness got between Washington and the victim at which time Washington made a stabbing motion toward the witness, the affidavit states.
The victim ran to a neighbor’s house who tried to calm Washington down. According to the affidavit, Washington them punched the victim in the stomach, knowing that she’s 14 weeks pregnant. He then took off running.
Richardson charged Washington with aggravated assault on a family or household member, aggravated assault, residential burglary, third-degree degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies.
Richardson set Washington’s bond at $25,000. His next court date is March 30 at the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse. Washington was issued a no-contact order with the victim.
In other cases, Richardson found probable cause to charge:
Mark Smith, 63, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding; released on $5,000 temporary bond.
Lucas Shoop, 31, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $20,000 bond.
Telyshia Hill, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Cody Fletcher, 31, of Monette, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Christopher Atkinson, 46, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on his own recognizance after showing proof of incarceration.
Jimmy Woodard, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Crystal Vann, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
On Wednesday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Charles Penley, 50, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and driving on a suspended license; $35,000 bond.
Vernon Gardner, 41, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Larry Bean, 36, of Forrest City, with felony probation violation; $5,000 bond.
