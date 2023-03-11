JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man is accused of kicking in his neighbor’s door and wielding a sword.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Lance Lee Jackson, 44, with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. His bond was set at $5,000.
A resident in the crime Thursday 3400 block of East Nettleton Avenue.
“When officers spoke to Jackson about this, Jackson said that he was ‘receiving signals,’ and this caused him to go over to the victim’s residence with the sword,” Detective Austin Morgan wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
The judge also ordered a mental health screening for Jackson.
In an unrelated case, a man faces a felony charge following a reported attack on his wife.
Boling found probable cause to charge Todd Alonzo Ashcraft, 46, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor terroristic threatening. He set bond at $15,000.
The woman told police she was sleeping Wednesday when she was suddenly awakened by Ashcroft. Police found a knife in his pocket that the victim had described as part of the attack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.