JONESBORO — A local area man faces potential prison time after his pregnant girlfriend accused him of physically attacking her in July.
On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Mario Thomas, 27, with third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman. He set bond at $50,000 and ordered him to wear an electronic ankle monitor should he be released from the Craighead County Detention Center. An address for Thomas wasn’t disclosed. However, court records in another case show he is on probation for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
Thomas’ accuser was treated at a local hospital on July 22, police said. She said she had been staying with Thomas when a verbal argument became violent. She said he threatened to hit her with a brick as she tried to leave the residence. When Thomas started to pick up a brick, the woman started to run down the street with Thomas “pursuing and attacking her,” police said. She said the next thing she remembered was waking up on the ground. Police said the woman, who was nine weeks’ pregnant at the time, had large bruises and swelling around her right eye and bruises to her legs, consistent with her description of the incident.
The judge also found probable cause to charge Devonn McKenzie, 51, of Jonesboro with forgery. During his hearing, McKenzie protested his innocence and walked away before the judge could complete his hearing. Fowler set bond at $75,000.
Police said employees at a local convenience store reported McKenzie purchased several products and used two counterfeit $50 to pay. Before the employee realized the bills were fake, she gave him almost $20 in change.
Fowler also found probable cause and set bond for the following:
Derryck Damoninque McCluey, 33, of Jonesboro, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, $7,500 bond.
Donna Joe Dye, 55, of Trumann, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, $35,000.
Daisa P. Willard, 18, of Newport, felony possession of ecstasy tablets and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $7,500 bond.
Monquell Dquan Cox, 22, of Newport, felony possession of ecstasy tablets and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond.
Tonya Michelle Mitchell, 52, of Harrisburg, possession of meth, $5,000 bond.
Santonio Q. Smith, 34, of Marion, felon in possession of a firearm, $75,000 bond.
Larry Edward Farmer, 58, of Jonesboro, felon in possession of a firearm, $5,000 bond.
Cody Lynn Grimes, 27, of Jonesboro, theft $5,000 or less, $7,500 bond.
