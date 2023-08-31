JONESBORO — A local area man faces potential prison time after his pregnant girlfriend accused him of physically attacking her in July.

On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Mario Thomas, 27, with third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman. He set bond at $50,000 and ordered him to wear an electronic ankle monitor should he be released from the Craighead County Detention Center. An address for Thomas wasn’t disclosed. However, court records in another case show he is on probation for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

