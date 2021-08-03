JONESBORO — A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with felony third-degree battery against a pregnant woman.
District Judge David Boling set a $30,000 bond for Shavon Artis, 23, of 305 Garden Manor Drive. Police were dispatched to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital at 1:27 a.m. Monday about a domestic disturbance. Artis was arrested outside of the hospital.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Anita Austin, 53, of Hoxie, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Tyrone Jefferson, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Kenneth Waldrop, 26, of West Memphis, with second-degree battery against a health care worker; $2,500 bond.
Cedrick Cooper, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $7,500 bond.
Calvin Brown, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Tyson Byard, 36, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Christopher Scroggins, 48, of Harrisburg, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Amanda Bentley, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver; $7,500 bond.
Becky Denison, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Nicole McCay, 27, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering from a vehicle; $10,000 bond.
Jonesboro police
A Jonesboro woman was arrested Saturday after police say she cut her ex-husband with a knife.
Jessica Reed, 28, of 3719 S. Stadium Blvd., was arrested after being dispatched to the 1100 block of Sandino Drive in reference to a stabbing.
When police arrived the victim told them he had taken care of the wounds. He said he woke up with Reed standing over him with a knife. The victim said he finally got Reed out of his house, and she threw a brick through his bedroom window.
In other police reports:
A man reported to police that a .22-caliber rifle and $500 in cash was stolen from his residence Saturday in the 1600 block of Johnson Avenue.
A woman reported someone broke into her vehicle Saturday and stole an iPhone in the 600 block of South Culberhouse Street.
Mathew Vericker, 26, of 4629 Judes Park, was arrested at his residence Friday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and a felony bench warrant.
Four catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles parked at Fat Dog Designs, 5921 E. Johnson Ave., on Friday. Total estimated value is more than $2,000.
A Jonesboro man reported the theft of his 2009 Toyota Tacoma on Monday morning.
A Jonesboro woman reported that her 2015 Ford Focus was stolen from her driveway in the 1800 block of Kim Street on Sunday afternoon.
A Jonesboro man reported to police that two handguns were stolen from his vehicle Sunday in the 1800 block of Duncan Road.
A Jonesboro woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and using fictitious license tags. Kelly Marie Wilson, 41, of 1305 Floyd St., was arrested following a traffic stop.
