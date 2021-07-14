JONESBORO — A Craighead County man faces a potential life prison sentence after investigators found evidence of a brutal rape inside his home.
District Judge David Boling on Wednesday found probable cause to charge David Samuel Raymond, 34, with rape, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies. He set bond at $1 million, and ordered him to appear Aug. 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Raymond was arrested Sunday night after deputies responded to a report of threats at a home in Jonesboro, Investigator Charles Garr of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said in a probable cause affidavit.
Raymond’s accuser told deputies she had been staying with a couple in the city for about two weeks. Prior to that, she lived with Raymond at a residence northeast of Bono on Craighead Road 333, also known as Hasbrook Road.
On Sunday, the victims said Raymond dropped off his accuser at their residence and left. A short time later, he returned and threatened them with an aluminum baseball bat, Garr wrote. One victim said he was driving his wife and Raymond’s accuser to work when Raymond rammed his vehicle with his car as they drove southbound on North Church Street.
It was while giving deputies details of that attack that Raymond’s former girlfriend told them of the suspected rape. She was then examined at a local hospital Sunday night, Garr said.
During an interview with Garr on Monday, the woman provided graphic details of what she said happened to her.
While at Raymond’s apartment, she said Raymond became angry, accused her cheating on him, ripped her shirt and ordered her to undress.
“She said he then tied her up with ropes that were fastened into the box spring of his bed,” Garr wrote in the affidavit, adding that Raymond then forced her to engage in sexual intercourse against her will. “She stated while she was tied up, David would heat up the metal rod that was a clothes hanger with a yellow torch” and burn her in multiple areas.
Garr said her medical exam confirmed her injuries. Deputies executed a search warrant at Raymond’s home and found the items, including electrical tape used to secure her arms during the attack, inside Raymond’s bedroom, Garr said. They also found the woman’s ripped shirt, further corroborating the woman’s account of what happened, he said.
